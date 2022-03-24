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Ukraine Chemical Weapon False Flag Attack Predicted
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The Jimmy Dore Show


Jake Tapper is very worried about a chemical weapons attack in Ukraine, perpetrated by the Russian military either as a desperate attempt to press the assault on Ukraine forward or as a false flag that could be blamed on the Ukrainian military. He’s also eager to know how the US will respond to a potential chemical attack and whether that will represent a sort of “red line” sucking the NATO alliance deeper into the conflict.

Jimmy discusses how the segment underscores the way Americans pretend we never use chemical weapons and our allies would never engage in false flag attacks to achieve political and military objectives.

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