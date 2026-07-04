City of London vs the Technocrats | Tom Luongo

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Economist and geopolitical analyst Tom Luongo joins the Economic Review to break down what he believes is the real economic strategy behind the Trump administration's policies. We discuss why these changes are being pursued, who stands to benefit, and which powerful interests are pushing back against them. We also explore Tom's view of the ongoing struggle between the City of London financial establishment and the rise of the technocrats, and why understanding that dynamic may change who we see as friends—and who we see as enemies. Finally, we discuss the forces that have fueled instability throughout the Middle East for decades, and why Tom believes preventing the conditions for a third world war is a central objective behind the broader strategy.

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Follow Tom Loungo at https://tomluongo.me

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MUSIC CREDITS: Down to the Wire – Nonstop Producer Series: Broad Media Internet License

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Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

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Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further