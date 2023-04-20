Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Suspended Dr Billy Bay.
14 views
channel image
Roobs Flyers
Published Yesterday |

The Suspended Dr William Bay speaks at an event on the Gold Coast, Qld, Australia.


19th April, 2023.


Please enjoy this excellent presentation.


Follow, Like and Share the Suspended Dr Bay:


Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100086685278565


Twitter - https://twitter.com/qldpeeplprotest

                https://twitter.com/DrBillyBay


Telegram - https://t.me/qldpp


https://qpp.life/


Join Roobs Flyers


 http://roobsflyers.com/


Telegram - https://t.me/roobsflyers


Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers


Odysee - https://odysee.com/$/invite/@roobsflyers:0


Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/Roobs


Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/


Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08


Project Matilda - https://www.projectmatilda.com/Roobs


Fascistbook - https://www.facebook.com/roobsflyers


Subscribe to our magazine ~ https://roobsflyers.com/roobs-flyers-magazine


Download free flyers ~ https://roobsflyers.com/flyers


Download free PDFs ~ https://roobsflyers.com/pdf-library


Nothing Can Stop The Great Awakening Of Humanity.


The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.


All rights reserved.

Keywords
australiaqueenslandahpragold coastqld peoples protestwilliam baysuspended doctor bay

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket