The Suspended Dr Billy Bay.

17 views • April 20, 2023

The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.

Nothing Can Stop The Great Awakening Of Humanity.

The Suspended Dr William Bay speaks at an event on the Gold Coast, Qld, Australia.

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