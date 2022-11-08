China’s Real Estate Tycoons Try To Escape After 20th National Party Congress

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https://gnews.org/articles/513504
Summary：11/07/2022 After the 20th National Party Congress, China's economy does not show any signs of recovery. This prompted more and more owners of private real estate giants to flee China, such as Wu Yajun, co-founder of Longfor Group Holdings.