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The Martial Law Trojan Horse Globalist Takeover Behind Coronavirus Panic
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284 views • March 16, 2020
Alex Jones breaks down what is behind the Martial Law response to the coronavirus panic.
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"Be prepared! Secure your bottle of Survival Shield X-2 nascent iodine for 40% off now!"
https://www.infowarsstore.com/survival-shield-x-2-nascent-iodine?ims=xdlds&utm_campaign=x2iodine&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Banner&utm_content=x2iodine
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:web:
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
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