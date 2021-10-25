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Donald Trump: "I'm very proud about what we did with the 'vaccine'..." [Oct 20, 2021]
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81 views • October 25, 2021
Remember Trumps 'Operation Warp Speed'?
Operation Warp Speed was a public–private partnership initiated by the United States government to facilitate and accelerate the development, manufacturing, and DISTRIBUTION of COVID-19 vaccines, therapeutics, and diagnostics
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=operation+warp+speed&;t=h_&ia=web
Wittgenstein - @Kukicat7
"Donald Trump about vaccine mandates..."
https://twitter.com/Kukicat7/status/1450851821216534528?s=20
Source:
HUGE Booster Push, More Protests Against Vaxpass & Mandates, Fauci Tortured Cute Dogs? #ArrestFauci
Tim Truth - 15707 subscribers - October 25th, 2021
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4IQfFfE0ZXsx/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/timtruth/
Operation Warp Speed was a public–private partnership initiated by the United States government to facilitate and accelerate the development, manufacturing, and DISTRIBUTION of COVID-19 vaccines, therapeutics, and diagnostics
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=operation+warp+speed&;t=h_&ia=web
Wittgenstein - @Kukicat7
"Donald Trump about vaccine mandates..."
https://twitter.com/Kukicat7/status/1450851821216534528?s=20
Source:
HUGE Booster Push, More Protests Against Vaxpass & Mandates, Fauci Tortured Cute Dogs? #ArrestFauci
Tim Truth - 15707 subscribers - October 25th, 2021
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4IQfFfE0ZXsx/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/timtruth/
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