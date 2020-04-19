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The HighWire with Del Bigtree ALL EYES ON SWEDEN (MIRRORED)
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54 views • April 19, 2020
The HighWire with Del Bigtree ALL EYES ON SWEDEN (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel The HighWire with Del Bigtree at:-
https://youtu.be/78HEUFjzOW4
Is Sweden throwing caution to the wind and ignoring social distancing or are they being reasonable during the pandemic? The HighWire went to Sweden to get to the truth.
Category
News and Politics
Mirrored from YouTube channel The HighWire with Del Bigtree at:-
https://youtu.be/78HEUFjzOW4
Is Sweden throwing caution to the wind and ignoring social distancing or are they being reasonable during the pandemic? The HighWire went to Sweden to get to the truth.
Category
News and Politics
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