What in the World Are They Spraying? GeoEngineering Chemtrails Documentary

Agreement Between The United States And Canada Relating To The Exchange Of Information On Weather MODIFICATION Activities March 26, 1975 Treaty Series No. 11

https://publications.gc.ca/site/archivee-archived.html?url=https://publications.gc.ca/collections/collection_2016/amc-gac/E3-1975-11.pdf

.

50 YEARS OF U.N. TRACKING WEATHER MODIFICATION PROJECTS (1952-1999)

https://climateviewer.org/history-and-science/geoengineering-and-weather-modification/maps/50-years-of-united-nations-tracking-weather-modification-projects-1952-1999/

.

WEF & Nike Noor LLC & UN partner for the Global Weather Modification Alliance To Deploy nanotechnology/Smartdust

https://rumble.com/v5avs3x-320609805.html

.

In 2025, US aerospace forces can own the weather by capitalizing on emerging technologies and focusing development of those technologies to war fighting applications

.

Benign Weather Modification US DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE

https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&opi=89978449&url=https://media.defense.gov/2017/Dec/28/2001861722/-1/-1/0/T_COBLE_BENIGN_WEATHER_MODIFICATION.PDF&ved=2ahUKEwjN6dOAqLqKAxW1HzQIHeS5LgIQFnoECCQQAQ&usg=AOvVaw3Jmw22QwpYaE4BaUz7IlWS

.

Operational Defenses through Weather Control in 2030 - DTIC

https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&opi=89978449&url=https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/ADA539515.pdf&ved=2ahUKEwiT4LSzqLqKAxXtETQIHYIiDKU4ChAWegQIDxAB&usg=AOvVaw0_Umvuxv07uwnzfam4nh6s

.

NSF: Weather and Climate Modification Weather Bureau, Air Force and Na tional Advisory Committee

https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&opi=89978449&url=https://www.nsf.gov/nsb/publications/1965/nsb1265.pdf&ved=2ahUKEwiT4LSzqLqKAxXtETQIHYIiDKU4ChAWegQIFBAB&usg=AOvVaw1N16tM1Nl_lHmD0rPHKPbs

.

WEATHER MODIFICATION | CIA FOIA (foia.cia.gov)

... the Air Force - and kept Betsy's speed, its stalls, its loops and ... controlling the weather in beneficial ways

https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&opi=89978449&url=https://www.cia.gov/readingroom/document/cia-rdp68r00530a000200110020-2&ved=2ahUKEwiT4LSzqLqKAxXtETQIHYIiDKU4ChAWegQIExAB&usg=AOvVaw1zhlW4H3COFrJujozmu46g

.

Weather as a Force Multiplier: Owning the Weather in 2025

29 déc. 1997 — 2025 is a study designed to comply with a directive from the chief of staff of the Airforce https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&opi=89978449&url=http://www.nuclearplanet.com/ian6.pdf&ved=2ahUKEwjHx932qLqKAxUeDDQIHagILzc4FBAWegQIEBAB&usg=AOvVaw0YjaHFaOsxRs99XSvw5Cnh