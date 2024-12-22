BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
What in the World Are They Spraying? GeoEngineering Chemtrails Documentary
Nonvaxer420
Nonvaxer420
207 followers
188 views • 4 months ago

Agreement Between The United States And Canada Relating To The Exchange Of Information On Weather MODIFICATION Activities March 26, 1975 Treaty Series No. 11

https://publications.gc.ca/site/archivee-archived.html?url=https://publications.gc.ca/collections/collection_2016/amc-gac/E3-1975-11.pdf

.

50 YEARS OF U.N. TRACKING WEATHER MODIFICATION PROJECTS (1952-1999)

https://climateviewer.org/history-and-science/geoengineering-and-weather-modification/maps/50-years-of-united-nations-tracking-weather-modification-projects-1952-1999/

.

WEF & Nike Noor LLC & UN partner for the Global Weather Modification Alliance To Deploy nanotechnology/Smartdust

https://rumble.com/v5avs3x-320609805.html

.

In 2025, US aerospace forces can own the weather by capitalizing on emerging technologies and focusing development of those technologies to war fighting applications

.

Benign Weather Modification US DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE

https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&opi=89978449&url=https://media.defense.gov/2017/Dec/28/2001861722/-1/-1/0/T_COBLE_BENIGN_WEATHER_MODIFICATION.PDF&ved=2ahUKEwjN6dOAqLqKAxW1HzQIHeS5LgIQFnoECCQQAQ&usg=AOvVaw3Jmw22QwpYaE4BaUz7IlWS

.

Operational Defenses through Weather Control in 2030 - DTIC

https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&opi=89978449&url=https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/ADA539515.pdf&ved=2ahUKEwiT4LSzqLqKAxXtETQIHYIiDKU4ChAWegQIDxAB&usg=AOvVaw0_Umvuxv07uwnzfam4nh6s

.

NSF: Weather and Climate Modification Weather Bureau, Air Force and Na tional Advisory Committee

https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&opi=89978449&url=https://www.nsf.gov/nsb/publications/1965/nsb1265.pdf&ved=2ahUKEwiT4LSzqLqKAxXtETQIHYIiDKU4ChAWegQIFBAB&usg=AOvVaw1N16tM1Nl_lHmD0rPHKPbs

.

WEATHER MODIFICATION | CIA FOIA (foia.cia.gov)

... the Air Force - and kept Betsy's speed, its stalls, its loops and ... controlling the weather in beneficial ways

https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&opi=89978449&url=https://www.cia.gov/readingroom/document/cia-rdp68r00530a000200110020-2&ved=2ahUKEwiT4LSzqLqKAxXtETQIHYIiDKU4ChAWegQIExAB&usg=AOvVaw1zhlW4H3COFrJujozmu46g

.

Weather as a Force Multiplier: Owning the Weather in 2025

 29 déc. 1997 — 2025 is a study designed to comply with a directive from the chief of staff of the Airforce https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&opi=89978449&url=http://www.nuclearplanet.com/ian6.pdf&ved=2ahUKEwjHx932qLqKAxUeDDQIHagILzc4FBAWegQIEBAB&usg=AOvVaw0YjaHFaOsxRs99XSvw5Cnh

Keywords
trump20242030covid
