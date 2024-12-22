What in the World Are They Spraying? GeoEngineering Chemtrails Documentary

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Agreement Between The United States And Canada Relating To The Exchange Of Information On Weather MODIFICATION Activities March 26, 1975 Treaty Series No. 11
https://publications.gc.ca/site/archivee-archived.html?url=https://publications.gc.ca/collections/collection_2016/amc-gac/E3-1975-11.pdf
50 YEARS OF U.N. TRACKING WEATHER MODIFICATION PROJECTS (1952-1999)
https://climateviewer.org/history-and-science/geoengineering-and-weather-modification/maps/50-years-of-united-nations-tracking-weather-modification-projects-1952-1999/
WEF & Nike Noor LLC & UN partner for the Global Weather Modification Alliance To Deploy nanotechnology/Smartdust
https://rumble.com/v5avs3x-320609805.html
In 2025, US aerospace forces can own the weather by capitalizing on emerging technologies and focusing development of those technologies to war fighting applications
Benign Weather Modification US DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE
https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&opi=89978449&url=https://media.defense.gov/2017/Dec/28/2001861722/-1/-1/0/T_COBLE_BENIGN_WEATHER_MODIFICATION.PDF&ved=2ahUKEwjN6dOAqLqKAxW1HzQIHeS5LgIQFnoECCQQAQ&usg=AOvVaw3Jmw22QwpYaE4BaUz7IlWS
Operational Defenses through Weather Control in 2030 - DTIC
https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&opi=89978449&url=https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/ADA539515.pdf&ved=2ahUKEwiT4LSzqLqKAxXtETQIHYIiDKU4ChAWegQIDxAB&usg=AOvVaw0_Umvuxv07uwnzfam4nh6s
NSF: Weather and Climate Modification Weather Bureau, Air Force and Na tional Advisory Committee
https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&opi=89978449&url=https://www.nsf.gov/nsb/publications/1965/nsb1265.pdf&ved=2ahUKEwiT4LSzqLqKAxXtETQIHYIiDKU4ChAWegQIFBAB&usg=AOvVaw1N16tM1Nl_lHmD0rPHKPbs
WEATHER MODIFICATION | CIA FOIA (foia.cia.gov)
... the Air Force - and kept Betsy's speed, its stalls, its loops and ... controlling the weather in beneficial ways
https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&opi=89978449&url=https://www.cia.gov/readingroom/document/cia-rdp68r00530a000200110020-2&ved=2ahUKEwiT4LSzqLqKAxXtETQIHYIiDKU4ChAWegQIExAB&usg=AOvVaw1zhlW4H3COFrJujozmu46g
Weather as a Force Multiplier: Owning the Weather in 2025
29 déc. 1997 — 2025 is a study designed to comply with a directive from the chief of staff of the Airforce https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&opi=89978449&url=http://www.nuclearplanet.com/ian6.pdf&ved=2ahUKEwjHx932qLqKAxUeDDQIHagILzc4FBAWegQIEBAB&usg=AOvVaw0YjaHFaOsxRs99XSvw5Cnh