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Willem in conversation with Sona Pekova
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21 views • February 22, 2022
Viruswaarheid, February 21, 2022
Willem in conversation with Sona Pekova, molecular geneticist from the Czech Republic (Description on videowaarheid.nl)
29 seconds Dutch intro
Willem and Sona discuss, among other things, the PCR test, lableak, variants and gene therapy. Also, what is a virus? Will there be a fourth wave? And what about Marburg?
https://fb.watch/bjGNqaubj9/
Willem in conversation with Sona Pekova, molecular geneticist from the Czech Republic (Description on videowaarheid.nl)
29 seconds Dutch intro
Willem and Sona discuss, among other things, the PCR test, lableak, variants and gene therapy. Also, what is a virus? Will there be a fourth wave? And what about Marburg?
https://fb.watch/bjGNqaubj9/
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