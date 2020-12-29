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The Old and the New Covenant - Understanding Christianity
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105 views • December 29, 2020
Christianity (the new Covenant) is a continuation of the Old Covenant and it is for the same people, the physical offspring of Adam, Abraham and Jacob. Here is a video that briefly summarizes it, showing that we are the same people as the Old Testament, the promises and prophecies still stand unbroken.
This video is made by Relics of Truth
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgKI...
Suggested by AdRev for a 3rd Party
This video is made by Relics of Truth
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgKI...
Suggested by AdRev for a 3rd Party
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