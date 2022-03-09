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The Stew Peters Show 03. 09. 22. COMPLETE SHOW
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44 views • March 09, 2022
Vaxxed Hurt Purebloods Through Sex, Pfizer Pay Off to FDA Exposed, Satanic Cabal Infiltrated
Wednesday on the Stew Peters Show, the war distraction has turned zombie vaxxers into neocon shills. The war at home against Christians, parents, and patriots is waging, and mothers like Leslie Angeles are facing court orders to get their kids the bioweapon. She shares a harrowing story of how her beta ex has used the government to try and harm their child.
Data analyst Steve Kirsch addresses the $2.9 million payment from Pfizer to the FDA during the shot approval process. Was it a bribe? Or does Pfizer just love to donate money to the government agency that made them billions?
Pfizer doc proving the payoff:
https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/125742_S1_M1_userfee.pdf
Check out Steve Kirsch's newsletter here:
https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/scientific-integrity-is-dead-heres?s=r
Dr. Jane Ruby answers another round of riveting questions, including the shocking truth about the impact the mRNA 'vaccinated' can have on their pureblood partners through sex. Jane also addresses the transmissibility of the hatching worm eggs which have been found in vials of the dangerous Big Pharma cocktails.
This segment is sponsored by our good friend Mike Lindell. Go to MyPillow.com and use promo code STEW to save up to 76% on all My Pillow merchandise.
And, America First Christian Kyle Clifton shares what he saw inside a satanic convention he infiltrated and subdued through consecration and prayer.
Don't miss a moment of Wednesday’s edition of the Stew Peters Show, live on StewPeters.com.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads
Wednesday on the Stew Peters Show, the war distraction has turned zombie vaxxers into neocon shills. The war at home against Christians, parents, and patriots is waging, and mothers like Leslie Angeles are facing court orders to get their kids the bioweapon. She shares a harrowing story of how her beta ex has used the government to try and harm their child.
Data analyst Steve Kirsch addresses the $2.9 million payment from Pfizer to the FDA during the shot approval process. Was it a bribe? Or does Pfizer just love to donate money to the government agency that made them billions?
Pfizer doc proving the payoff:
https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/125742_S1_M1_userfee.pdf
Check out Steve Kirsch's newsletter here:
https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/scientific-integrity-is-dead-heres?s=r
Dr. Jane Ruby answers another round of riveting questions, including the shocking truth about the impact the mRNA 'vaccinated' can have on their pureblood partners through sex. Jane also addresses the transmissibility of the hatching worm eggs which have been found in vials of the dangerous Big Pharma cocktails.
This segment is sponsored by our good friend Mike Lindell. Go to MyPillow.com and use promo code STEW to save up to 76% on all My Pillow merchandise.
And, America First Christian Kyle Clifton shares what he saw inside a satanic convention he infiltrated and subdued through consecration and prayer.
Don't miss a moment of Wednesday’s edition of the Stew Peters Show, live on StewPeters.com.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads
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