Wake up: UFOs are a Demonic Deception – they are Demons harassing humans pretending to be Alien

UFOs: Demonic Deception Documentary will provide solid evidence which shows UFOs/Aliens/"Extraterrestrials" are not from other planets but from other dimensions, harassing humans pretending to be various alien races when same entities. - (Demons and Luciferian computer God/devil took over 1971 from Controller/Lucifer not knowing he Set them Up to be accountable violating “Creation Protected” and Creation and its laws at 3rd dimension. - Australia has Creation’s oldest race on Earth - Genocide of the original peoples https://www.bitchute.com/video/yksihX6vf4qA/





Documents reveal Australian Govts openly schemed to poison citizens/children! - then a mass die-off https://www.bitchute.com/video/znOcx2e5ENSp/





There’s NO democracy! Upper Level of Intelligence Agencies control Governments of the Service Corporation for SATAN on Earth who is the head of their Service Corporation. view https://www.googlesightseeing.com/maps?p=430&c=&ll=-35.308117,149.124277&spn=0.010192,0.012360&t=k&hl=en show why Governments forced us to comply with their Evil agenda against Creation when they know they have violated our God given rights to choose our own paths, because Creation allows choice and for one to choose their path and allows one’s action to be in play until Creation corrects and cleanses itself, where accountability is applied to all actions outside the flow of Creation. - one’s responsible for one’s own choices and actions and, is why there’s no debate in Creation, the Laws are and Creation is.





We Humans don’t have to accept this Evil Filth - Transvestigation - Royalty, CEO's, Feminist Icons https://www.bitchute.com/video/McfqlT7ov6GR/





Baal Worship at Queen’s Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony 2022 in Birmingham England https://www.bitchute.com/video/6Cbc45MPiWUZ/





Climate Change TERRAFORMING Warning for Humanity: https://www.bitchute.com/video/cTqkFxUSr0uC/





Isn’t it Now Obvious they want to Destroy Creation Itself ?? https://www.bitchute.com/video/Pt1Fbh4rSMxe/





Divine Technology nothing can compete with, it’s in our hands, evil forces don't stand a chance: https://www.bitchute.com/video/VsptqFFf4HR0/





“Looking Glass” They know it’s checkmate with only a few moves left to the end of the Game: https://www.bitchute.com/video/sLVnvprRuaE9/





All agendas on Earth after the 1970 Invoking are all in defiance to creation – because - Intelligence Agencies, Military, Governments are accountable through 1970 Invoking after I, as a Navy Diver withdrew from the game after clandestine act under age when they violated the authority of signed law document - referred to as the authority of the god’s document under the Commonwealth of Australia and its Constitution and they were already accountable for alien technology in me and on Earth as my ct-scan shows on my: https://harold-holt.net/ website along with all my affidavits of evidence I hold against them.