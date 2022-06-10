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QUICK REALITY CHECK 06102022
THE LIGHT BULB INITIATIVE
THE LIGHT BULB INITIATIVE
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41 views • June 10, 2022

It’s time for another reality check. Every politician, every activist, media corespondent, and entertainer who are using the Uvalde massacre to justify more gun control, is doing so, not because they care about the killing of those precious children, they are do so because they wish to change our great nation from ‘FOR THE PEOPLE BY THE PEOPLE’ to ‘FOR THE STATE BY THE STATE’. By their actions, they expose their apathy, if one is paying enough attention, but they know that you care and that’s all the ammunition they need to manipulate you into surrendering your inalienable rights for the promise of a safer world that no human being walking this earth today can provide you, objectively speaking that is. If these politicians, entertainers, media personalities and activists truly cared about mass shootings, then why were they silent about the mass shooting in Chicago on May 20th following the Uvalde tragedy? If these politicians, entertainers, media personalities and activists truly cared about gun violence, or violence at all, then why are they visiting the cities with the highest violent crime rate petitioning for an end to the madness? Why didn’t Mr. McConaughey bring the shoes of the little boys and girls who are dying on inner city streets weekly? Why are their convictions so subjective? The answer is, they lack integrity. George Floyd was buried in a gold casket - barely anyone even knows about Tony Timpa, why is that? It is clear that Tony’s death didn’t serve their cause while George Floyd allowed for the destruction of our cities sanctioned by the same government leaders, entertainers, media personalities, and activists that now want to remove your right to defend yourself - not because it will provide safer cities, but because it will provide a safer takeover of the United States.


ON PODCAST: https://anchor.fm/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/QUICK-REALITY-CHECK-06102022-e1jpbf2


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truthconvictionintegrity
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