© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
X22 Report A 12. 17. 21.
Follow
0
Share
Report
180 views • December 18, 2021
Ep. 2655a - The [DS]/[CB] Was Caught, The Entire Economic Agenda Will Implode On Them
Defend Yourself With The Best Tactical Flashlight On The Market
Get it Here: http://www.fighterflare.com
Use Promo Code (x20) for 20% OFF
The economy is imploding, there is no cover story for the [CB], they are trapped and they need to move forward with their plan and the people can see it all. The [CB] /[DS] tried to pay the illegals and they got caught and now they have back tracked. The people are about to reach the economic precipice.
Get The Ultimate Portable Floodlight For Work, Camping Or The Outdoors
http://www.lytebug.com
Use Promo code X20 for 20% OFF ^^^
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Defend Yourself With The Best Tactical Flashlight On The Market
Get it Here: http://www.fighterflare.com
Use Promo Code (x20) for 20% OFF
The economy is imploding, there is no cover story for the [CB], they are trapped and they need to move forward with their plan and the people can see it all. The [CB] /[DS] tried to pay the illegals and they got caught and now they have back tracked. The people are about to reach the economic precipice.
Get The Ultimate Portable Floodlight For Work, Camping Or The Outdoors
http://www.lytebug.com
Use Promo code X20 for 20% OFF ^^^
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.