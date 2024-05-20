Why measure Bird Flu levels in wastewater?

(found on Dr Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/)

Clay Clark: What does this actually mean?

Dr Judy Mikovits: It means all that the flu shots in those toxic hospitals, where hospital homicide occurred in 2020 and was called COVID, is going right down the drain and coming right out in your faucet. Remember Bryan Ardis? It's in the water folks! So, again, wastewater, here in Ventura County, there's 0.97% dissolved solids, that means poop from other things. Again, all those flu shots have all those viruses, they go right down the drain along with all the opportunistic infections coming out of hospitals; from nosocomial spread, where they inject over and over again the patients and the nurses, and put masks on them and suffocate them, Asbestos on your face so that they just spit it everywhere and it goes right down the drain and into your sewer. Wastewater. Just don't drink it folks. Make sure you have a nice filter, watch Henry Ealy and Healing For The A.G.E.S. group on how to clean up your water.





Dr Judy Mikovits, PhD - 05/15/2024

Full Thrivetime Show episode with Clay Clark: https://rumble.com/v4vqy9o-dr-judy-mikovits-why-is-mitt-romney-talking-about-bird-flu.html