Pt.2 An individual's Nature

The DeepState Judicial Court SYSTEM legally recognizes Royals & the owners of the CORPORATIONs as sovereigns/non-14th Amendment Citizens, yet since 9-11 THEY refuse to officially accept anyone likewise separating/revoking/rescinding their 14th Amendment Citizenship "US, Inc." contract too! The commercial Courts are clearly in error of their earlier president setting rulings.
For a Positive Birthright Way of life, we need sovereigns guide us who have papered/pledged to 1779. For a continued debt-enslavement we need to keep under control of sovereign-owners of the threatening-enforced corporate DEEPSTATE pledged to the MARITIME-COMMERCIAL war flag (Also NOT Bonded) & Satan.
A simpler way to understand The negative SYSTEM still in place today is to see The WORLD as A Prison Planet. There are the owners/gods of the Prison System, then there are the administrator Civil Servants, then prison guards=DeepState "Servants," then Trustees/sub-division-contractors, & lastly the Prisoners who are categorized [by Time-life-Levels] according to what 'They did to end-up Fallen/incarnated on PrisonPlanet.'
The World wouldn't be such a sorry place if the Deep State Satanist would enforce the differences between UniformCommercial Codes & criminal Law as they lawfully & legally are. UCCodes & US, Inc. Statutes are for Citizen/Residence of the inCORPORATEd [contract] Forum/Maritime jurisdiction. Criminal Laws are for both Citizens & sovereign Nationals.
Increasingly, the incorporated DeepState is telling homeowners they cannot grow a garden, & world-wide independent ranchers & farmers are having to sell out to corporations... due to 'Climate Change' or some B.S.
If you read the Anti-Monopoly/Trust legislation of the 1930s & earlier, as a high-priced lawyer---you discover they are actually written in-FAVOR of corporate interests!
REQUIRED insurance is another communist [corporate] order-of-the-day. If it is mortgaged, then that is another thing. Is your auto or house owned by you without a System's "Certificate of Title?"=Meaning a title has been issued, but you possess only a 'certification' that a title exists!
Bad democracy?: https://www.rumormillnews.com/cgi-bin/forum.cgi?read=237038
If the corrupt Commercial Court can get away with a traffic-sovereignty issue over me, THEY sure will get away with the B.S. against Trump.
99.99% of the "news"/slush/propaganda is only what THEY allow. The .01% is total truth & you hear that only because, so few accept it.
In the Sci-Fi book/movie 'Dune' one theme was that different races/tribes each had their own specialty-skill that they were naturally good at, such as navigating or judgement (e.g. Levi Tribe are judges). ..Kind of like we have with pure-breed dogs & horses. Well, the fact is hu-mans are the same, but ThePowersThat are about ToBeWere hid this from the general population so THEY can program them to Be "democratically" EQUAL/communized under legally voted-for REPRESENTATIVEs of-the interest charging perpetual debt-IOU-Banking Empire.
http://annavonreitz.com/whywemustdeclare.pdf
http://annavonreitz.com/politicalrealism.pdf
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.