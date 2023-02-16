FEAST AND FAMINE. Is a NAGGING FEELING telling you to store food and water? Follow the standard God puts in YOUR life. LISTEN TO GOD! Satan is not going to tell you anything for YOUR greater good.

SATAN is a liar and the father of lies.

God put a spirit of preparing (storing food and necessities) in me. I struggled with this concept at first, because Jesus said, “But lay up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where neither moth nor rust doth corrupt, and where thieves do not break through nor steal:”

But, then, God gave me a VISION.

Feast and Famine.

