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Is President Trump for or against the Mark of the Beast Vaccine!!?
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230 views • April 30, 2020
Reports are coming out that President Trump isn't really pushing for a Vaccine or know as Bill Gates Quantum Dot Tattoo Mark of the Beast Vaccine....
However, President Trump has launched a federal operation to accelerate the creation of a coronavirus vaccine. On Wednesday, he announced the vaccine may arrive quicker than the 18 months predicted by the World Health Organization.
According to the president, the White House is working with several federal agencies to advance vaccine research and development. The effort, which has been dubbed ‘Operation Warp Speed,’ reportedly involves Health and Human Services, the FDA and several unnamed federal agencies.
The president didn’t provide much detail, but signaled a coronavirus treatment is on the way.
However, President Trump has launched a federal operation to accelerate the creation of a coronavirus vaccine. On Wednesday, he announced the vaccine may arrive quicker than the 18 months predicted by the World Health Organization.
According to the president, the White House is working with several federal agencies to advance vaccine research and development. The effort, which has been dubbed ‘Operation Warp Speed,’ reportedly involves Health and Human Services, the FDA and several unnamed federal agencies.
The president didn’t provide much detail, but signaled a coronavirus treatment is on the way.
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