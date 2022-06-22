EPIC New Patriot Banners Raised in Times Square! 🙌

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
New Banner Raised in Times Square! 🙌
This week we are lifting up Patel Patriot @patelpatriot for his great work bringing to light Devolution! 👏 ALSO CHECK OUT THE TIM CAST BIG BANNER!!!
Times Square is Habbening!
Surprise shout-out this week goes to Tippy Top Patriot! WWG1WGA! 👊🇺🇸
Patel Patriot - devolution.link
Tippy Top Patriot - @TippyTopPatriot
#ReturnTheDiamonds (https://truthsocial.com/tags/ReturnTheDiamonds) #Devolution (https://truthsocial.com/tags/Devolution) #StingOperation (https://truthsocial.com/tags/StingOperation) #SaveAmerica (https://truthsocial.com/tags/SaveAmerica) #truth
Help us raise more banners by donating at GiveSendGo.com/Banners4Freedom (http://givesendgo.com/Banners4Freedom)