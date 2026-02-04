Why GOLD & SILVER Sellers Are Winning (Even Without Spot-to-Spot Pricing)

Call 855-466-4671 or download FREE gold guide ► https://geni.us/AugustaFreeGuide

Precious metals sellers are winning — even without spot-to-spot pricing.

Gold and silver have delivered historic gains, but many investors are confused when buyback prices don’t match the spot price they see on screen.

In fast, volatile markets, liquidity changes how physical metals are priced — and that difference is often misunderstood.

This video explains how physical gold and silver actually trade, why liquidity providers step in, and why spot price isn’t the right benchmark when locking in gains.

What matters most isn’t matching spot dollar-for-dollar — it’s whether you meaningfully increased your purchasing power compared to what you originally paid.

If you own precious metals, are considering selling, or want to better understand how real markets work beyond paper pricing, this context matters.

