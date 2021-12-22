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VACCINATION CENTER IN MANCHESTER - NO ONE'S SHOWING UP
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62 views • December 22, 2021
VACCINATION CENTER IN MANCHESTER - NO ONE'S SHOWING UP
https://rumble.com/vr97rn-vaccination-center-in-manchester-no-ones-showing-up.html
The natural opposition rises as another real news exposure highlights nobody believes the government heath guidance anymore.
https://rumble.com/vr89xl-reality-vs-fakestream-media-football-stadium-prepares-to-jab-10000s-but-onl.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=2
You can lead a horse to water but you cannot force it to drink
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QgPPjDzDU38d/
ANOTHER UK GOVERNMENT JAB FAIL
Vaccine, Drive, Fail
Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights (Article 1).
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken!
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg/videos
https://rumble.com/vr97rn-vaccination-center-in-manchester-no-ones-showing-up.html
The natural opposition rises as another real news exposure highlights nobody believes the government heath guidance anymore.
https://rumble.com/vr89xl-reality-vs-fakestream-media-football-stadium-prepares-to-jab-10000s-but-onl.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=2
You can lead a horse to water but you cannot force it to drink
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QgPPjDzDU38d/
ANOTHER UK GOVERNMENT JAB FAIL
Vaccine, Drive, Fail
Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights (Article 1).
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken!
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg/videos
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