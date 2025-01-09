BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Zelensky arrives in Germany for the Ramstein meeting
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
75 views • 3 months ago

Zelensky arrives in Germany for the Ramstein meeting. 

The final weapons package for Ukraine from the Biden administration is only $500 million. 

Adding, joint statement, Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Air Force Gen. Brown, Jr.:

At today's "Ramstein" meeting, eight countries approved roadmaps for defense cooperation with Ukraine until 2027, the Pentagon reported.

The agreement to finalize these roadmaps was made on July 13, 2024, following the NATO summer summit.

"With an eye to these capability targets for 2027, our countries plan to work closely with Ukraine to identify how to meet these benchmarks, balancing both Ukraine's wartime and future force requirements, through our respective national donations, procurements, investments, and efforts to expand defense industrial base capacity, including by leveraging Ukraine's domestic defense industry production and sustainment capabilities," the statement reads.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
