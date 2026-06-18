💵🌐 LAND OF THE FEE, HOME OF THE SLAVE music video

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
how many out there feels like they are in bondage? and want to be free. this song goes with my documentary why Yahweh allowed the COVID-19 mark of the beast to happen. this song says it all. by listening to this short song it gives a complete description of what has to be changed and overcome. so please watch my documentary that goes along with this song
you can email me for questions or comments at [email protected]
⚡ IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO HELP TO SUPPORT THIS CHANNEL I APPRECIATE IT VERY MUCH. YOU CAN DONATE AT PAYPAL OR VENMO WHICHEVER IS MORE CONVENIENT THANK YOU SO MUCH AND MAY YAHWEH BLESS YOU
PAYPAL DONATION LINK HERE
https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=DB3LU4MGJEH86
VENMO HERE
Kenneth -vance-12