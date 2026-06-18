💵🌐 LAND OF THE FEE, HOME OF THE SLAVE music video

how many out there feels like they are in bondage? and want to be free. this song goes with my documentary why Yahweh allowed the COVID-19 mark of the beast to happen. this song says it all. by listening to this short song it gives a complete description of what has to be changed and overcome. so please watch my documentary that goes along with this song









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Kenneth -vance-12