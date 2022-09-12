Shocking China Container Missiles and Food Shortages 09/12/2022

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Today Pastor Stan is talking about possible missiles that
are in China Containers, Scalar wave, and Food Shortages. According to “Strange
Sound”, many container Ships are missing. Are they transporting weapons in
preparation for WW3? Interestingly, there is a 90% decrease in Chinese vessels sending
signals.
00:00 - Joseph’s Kitchen
04:37 - President Lyndon Baines Johnson Video
06:34 - Scalar Wave
09:17 - Poison in the Water
10:51 - China Missiles Container Ships
15:51 - Berkey Water Systems
16:53 - Container Ships Missing
22:32 - Famine to Plague Earth
25:09 - California Forced through Historic Nightmare
27:50 - Cornerstone Asset Metals
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