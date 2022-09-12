Shocking China Container Missiles and Food Shortages 09/12/2022

Today Pastor Stan is talking about possible missiles that are in China Containers, Scalar wave, and Food Shortages. According to “Strange Sound”, many container Ships are missing. Are they transporting weapons in preparation for WW3? Interestingly, there is a 90% decrease in Chinese vessels sending signals.



00:00 - Joseph’s Kitchen

04:37 - President Lyndon Baines Johnson Video

06:34 - Scalar Wave

09:17 - Poison in the Water

10:51 - China Missiles Container Ships

15:51 - Berkey Water Systems

16:53 - Container Ships Missing

22:32 - Famine to Plague Earth

25:09 - California Forced through Historic Nightmare

27:50 - Cornerstone Asset Metals





