18+❗️ Heavy Casualties Among Al-Julani's Gangs Following Attack by Local Armed Factions in Syria's Jableh

Heavy Casualties Among Al-Julani's Gangs Following Attack by Local Armed Factions in Syria's Jableh.
Some reports suggest that the city of Jableh in Syria's Latakia province has fallen out of control of Al-Julani's Forces.
The groups led by Al-Jolani are sending military reinforcements (photo, long line of military vehicles) from Homs toward Syria's coastline.
The US will close Iran's access to the global financial system - US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent