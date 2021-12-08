BIDEN-PUTIN VIRTUAL SUMMIT: WILL WASHINGTON'S DOGS OF WAR BE UNLEASHED?

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Ron Paul Liberty Report
After weeks of US claims that Russia is about to invade Ukraine - because it is moving troops on its own soil - today's Biden-Putin video meeting is billed as a way to release building pressure. The irony is that the US, with over 700 bases across the globe, is demanding that Russia stop moving its troops within Russia even as NATO members continue to add troops and sophisticated weapons in Ukraine. The Russia-Ukraine open wound is the poster child for the idiocy of US interventionist foreign policy. What's at stake and what to expect? Also today - Oregon's insane dictator goes to Washington.