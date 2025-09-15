BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Giants vs Cowboys 2025 | Cowboys Win Thrilling 30-27 OT NFC East Battle
newsplusglobe
newsplusglobe
8 followers
0
8 views • 1 day ago

Giants vs Cowboys 2025 | Cowboys Win Thrilling 30-27 OT NFC East Battle

https://newsplusglobe.com/

Watch highlights from the electrifying Week 2 NFL clash where the Dallas Cowboys edged the New York Giants 30-27 in overtime. Daniel Jones and Ezekiel Elliott shined, but Brandon Aubrey’s clutch field goals sealed the victory for Dallas. Catch all the major plays and analysis from this classic NFC East showdown.

#GiantsVsCowboys #NFLEast #DallasCowboys #NewYorkGiants #NFL2025 #FootballHighlights #NFCShowdown #ClutchFieldGoals

dallas cowboysfootball highlightsnew york giantsgiants vs cowboysnfl week 2nfc east rivalrydaniel jonesezekiel elliottbrandon aubreydak prescott
