Giants vs Cowboys 2025 | Cowboys Win Thrilling 30-27 OT NFC East Battle
Description
Watch highlights from the electrifying Week 2 NFL clash where the Dallas Cowboys edged the New York Giants 30-27 in overtime. Daniel Jones and Ezekiel Elliott shined, but Brandon Aubrey’s clutch field goals sealed the victory for Dallas. Catch all the major plays and analysis from this classic NFC East showdown.
Hashtags
#GiantsVsCowboys #NFLEast #DallasCowboys #NewYorkGiants #NFL2025 #FootballHighlights #NFCShowdown #ClutchFieldGoals