The Hostage Deal and How America Betrayed Israel | Caroline Glick In-FOCUS
The Biden administration pledges support for Israel but tries to force Israel to accept a hostage deal and continues to hamstring Israel on the military and political battlefield.

All this and more on Caroline Glick's In-FOCUS!

Keywords
caroline glickhostage dealamericas betrayal

