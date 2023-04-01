APPLE CIDER VINEGAR BODY PH DR JOEL WALLACH RADIO SHOW 04/01/23
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show today discussing the subject of the oceans dying. Contending this isn't because of man using combustion engines. Stating that it is because of the loss of nutrients in the oceans. Asserting that damming up all of the major waterways prevents silt from getting to the oceans. With the silt being nutrients for algae.
Pearls of Wisdom
Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article about the benefits of drinking apple cider vinegar. Apple cider vinegar helps maintain a proper ph balance in the digestive system. Reducing inflammation in the body a common link to many health challenges. Apple cider vinegar has anti-bacterial and anti-viral properties. As well as anti-yeast and anti-fungal benefits.
Callers
Kim's daughter is experiencing spotting for the last couple of months.
Shirley has been diagnosed with high levels of blood calcium and osteoporosis.
Halena has friend diagnosed with fibrodysplasia where soft tissue is calcifying.
Tammy's husband is experiencing low energy and low labido.
