CATHOLICS vs FREEMASONS

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Saint Maximilian Kolbe saw, with his own eyes — and recorded the events in his notebooks — blasphemous processions of masons to the Vatican, singing of songs in honor of Satan. John-Henry Westen shares the largely unknown strategy to fight this Communist dictatorship of the whole world. This war plan identifies and targets the weakest links in the chain which allow for exploitation.