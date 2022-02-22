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Ep. 316 Globalists Fight Back w/ Dr. Mark Sherwood | The Daily Dose
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Ep. 316 Globalists Fight Back w/ Dr. Mark Sherwood | The Daily Dose

Part 1: Dr. Mark Sherwood joins Josh in discussing politics and health.
Guest Website: Sherwood.tv/RPP

Part 2: The globalists are fighting. The inevitable fabrication of more emergencies worldwide is being perpetuated by different heads of the hydra.

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