Welcome To Proverbs Club.Commit To Jesus.
Proverbs 16:3 (NIV).
3) Commit to the Lord whatever you do,
and he will establish your plans.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Jesus will bless the Narrow Path of the Righteous.
https://pc1.tiny.us/44ztath4
#commit #Lord #whatever #you #do #will #establish #plans #Jesus
