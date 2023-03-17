Welcome To Proverbs Club.Commit To Jesus.

Proverbs 16:3 (NIV).

3) Commit to the Lord whatever you do,

and he will establish your plans.

Proverbs Club Commentary.

Jesus will bless the Narrow Path of the Righteous.

https://pc1.tiny.us/44ztath4

#commit #Lord #whatever #you #do #will #establish #plans #Jesus