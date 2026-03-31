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Blues rock with a shuffle feel, A distorted harmonica plays a recurring syncopated riff throughout the track, A clean electric guitar provides rhythmic accompaniment with staccato chords on the offbeats, The bass guitar follows a walking pattern, while the drums maintain a steady backbeat with a prominent snare and hi-hat, A male vocalist delivers the lyrics with a gritty, soulful tone, The track is in the key of G major with a tempo of 115 BPM
[Intro]
[distorted harmonica riff, clean electric guitar staccato chords, walking bass, steady drums]
[Verse 1]
[male vocals with gritty tone]
I got a pocket full of money and it's [harmonica riff] all ten dollar bills
Got a pocket full of money and it's [harmonica riff] all ten dollar bills
I'm gonna have a good time, gonna [harmonica riff] give this town a thrill
I got a pocket full of money and it's [harmonica riff] all ten dollar bills
Got a pocket full of money and it's [harmonica riff] all ten dollar bills
You don't go out with me honey, [harmonica riff] another woman will
[Solo]
[distorted harmonica solo over rhythm section]
[Verse 2]
I got a pocket full of money and it's [harmonica riff] all ten dollar bills
Got a pocket full of money and it's [harmonica riff] all ten dollar bills
With a pocket full of money I'm the [harmonica riff] king of the hill
[Outro]
[harmonica riff continues]
[final harmonica flourish, track ends on a sustained chord]