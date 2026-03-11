Viral Baiters, FREE PALESTINE, Surveillance State, Trafficked Shills, NYPD Papal, Damnable Roosevelt

Resistance Rising #272: 10 March 2026

Topic list:

* How to go “VIRAL”: BE A JEW-BAITER.

* Why can’t Johnny convert the Nephilim Death Squad?

* Maximillian Beedle

* NO! BRUTAL SYDNEY COPS BEAT DOWN FREE PALESTINE PROTESTORS!!!”

* Johnny’s “epimany” on AI.

* David Lee Raven vs. Timothy Alberino

* SURPRISE! The government is in bed with Big Tech to track anything you print.

* Roger Joseph Boscovich: the Jesuit “polymath” who helped usher in the new “Jesuit science”.

* Frankie Vegas wants to know if Johnny’s heard of Steve Falconer.

* Neither Cathy O’Brien nor Max Lowen responded to Johnny over Anneke Lucas and Fiona Barnett’s Jew-baiting for ROME.

* “Dagger” John Hughes and Guiseppe Petrosino, NYPD.

* “Jim” Daly took over Focus on the Papacy for “Jim” Dobson and he is NOT CATHOLIC.”

* What were the keys to the success of Giuseppe “Joe” Petrosino?

* What do “Teddy” Roosevelt, Franklin Damnable Roosevelt and Harry Shithead Truman have in common?

* The unbelievable treason that lies in the water with the U.S.S. Arizona

* The NATION-KILLING, FAR-LEFT agendas of Franklin Damnable Roosevelt.

* Who killed President William McKinley?

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