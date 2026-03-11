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Viral Baiters, FREE PALESTINE, Surveillance State, Trafficked Shills, NYPD Papal, Damnable Roosevelt
Resistance Rising
Resistance Rising
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Resistance Rising #272: 10 March 2026

 

Topic list:
* How to go “VIRAL”: BE A JEW-BAITER.
* Why can’t Johnny convert the Nephilim Death Squad?
* Maximillian Beedle
* NO! BRUTAL SYDNEY COPS BEAT DOWN FREE PALESTINE PROTESTORS!!!”
* Johnny’s “epimany” on AI.
* David Lee Raven vs. Timothy Alberino
* SURPRISE! The government is in bed with Big Tech to track anything you print.
* Roger Joseph Boscovich: the Jesuit “polymath” who helped usher in the new “Jesuit science”.
* Frankie Vegas wants to know if Johnny’s heard of Steve Falconer.
* Neither Cathy O’Brien nor Max Lowen responded to Johnny over Anneke Lucas and Fiona Barnett’s Jew-baiting for ROME.
* “Dagger” John Hughes and Guiseppe Petrosino, NYPD.
* “Jim” Daly took over Focus on the Papacy for “Jim” Dobson and he is NOT CATHOLIC.”
* What were the keys to the success of Giuseppe “Joe” Petrosino?
* What do “Teddy” Roosevelt, Franklin Damnable Roosevelt and Harry Shithead Truman have in common?
* The unbelievable treason that lies in the water with the U.S.S. Arizona
* The NATION-KILLING, FAR-LEFT agendas of Franklin Damnable Roosevelt.
* Who killed President William McKinley?

_____________________

SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)
http://johnnycirucci.com/support/

 

GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!
https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6

 

coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!
(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)
http://johnnycirucci.com/store/

 

Catch Johnny’s live broadcasts on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/Johnny_Cirucci

 

Johnny’s BANNED from YouTube Audio/Video Hubs:

 

·         Odysee (also LIVE):
https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4

 

·         Rumble (also LIVE):
https://rumble.com/user/ResistanceRising

 

·         BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wNZZkvylPP9c/

 

·         Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/johnnycirucci

 

CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!
(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)
https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/

 

Resistance Rising on Telegram
https://t.me/+DtRMAQ-tXGtlNTVh

 

The Flying Monkey’s Roost on Telegram
https://t.me/+CJZReNdtGCI0NTM5

Keywords
false flagcorruptionchurchcatholicvaticanjesuitspedophileromejohnny cirucci
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