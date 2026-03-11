Viral Baiters, FREE PALESTINE, Surveillance State, Trafficked Shills, NYPD Papal, Damnable Roosevelt

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Resistance Rising #272: 10 March 2026
Topic list:
* How to go “VIRAL”: BE A JEW-BAITER.
* Why can’t Johnny convert the Nephilim Death Squad?
* Maximillian Beedle
* NO! BRUTAL SYDNEY COPS BEAT DOWN FREE PALESTINE PROTESTORS!!!”
* Johnny’s “epimany” on AI.
* David Lee Raven vs. Timothy Alberino
* SURPRISE! The government is in bed with Big Tech to track anything you print.
* Roger Joseph Boscovich: the Jesuit “polymath” who helped usher in the new “Jesuit science”.
* Frankie Vegas wants to know if Johnny’s heard of Steve Falconer.
* Neither Cathy O’Brien nor Max Lowen responded to Johnny over Anneke Lucas and Fiona Barnett’s Jew-baiting for ROME.
* “Dagger” John Hughes and Guiseppe Petrosino, NYPD.
* “Jim” Daly took over Focus on the Papacy for “Jim” Dobson and he is NOT CATHOLIC.”
* What were the keys to the success of Giuseppe “Joe” Petrosino?
* What do “Teddy” Roosevelt, Franklin Damnable Roosevelt and Harry Shithead Truman have in common?
* The unbelievable treason that lies in the water with the U.S.S. Arizona
* The NATION-KILLING, FAR-LEFT agendas of Franklin Damnable Roosevelt.
* Who killed President William McKinley?
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http://johnnycirucci.com/support/
GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS
ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!
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coronahoax GEAR IN
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(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)
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Catch Johnny’s live
broadcasts on Twitter:
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Johnny’s BANNED from YouTube Audio/Video Hubs:
·
Odysee (also LIVE):
https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4
·
Rumble (also LIVE):
https://rumble.com/user/ResistanceRising
·
BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wNZZkvylPP9c/
·
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/johnnycirucci
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JOHNNY!
(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)
https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/
Resistance Rising
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