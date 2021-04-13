© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Part 2: (4/13/21) Nearly Half U.S. Marines Reject Trumpcine Injections
Follow
4
Share
Report
411 views • April 13, 2021
Today on TRUNEWS, the team looks at the growing backlash against the COVID vaccines, especially within the US military; President Trump says the vaccines should be called ‘The Trumpcine’; and microchips and virus technology blend together in shocking new ways.
Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (04/13/21)
Part 1 (4/13/21) Biden deploys U.S. troops to Russian border…Russia warns “back off!” - https://www.brighteon.com/87e4a770-5314-40f6-ac20-1903923aa7b9
Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (04/13/21)
Part 1 (4/13/21) Biden deploys U.S. troops to Russian border…Russia warns “back off!” - https://www.brighteon.com/87e4a770-5314-40f6-ac20-1903923aa7b9
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.