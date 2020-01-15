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How Synthetic Biology Could Wipe Out Humanity
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11 views • January 15, 2020
"Privatized Gains, Socialized Losses"
The world-changing promise of synthetic biology and gene editing has a dark side. Review the risks of a world where more and more people have access to the tools and tech needed to create a doomsday bug that could wipe out humanity -- and suggests that it's time to take this danger seriously.
The world-changing promise of synthetic biology and gene editing has a dark side. Review the risks of a world where more and more people have access to the tools and tech needed to create a doomsday bug that could wipe out humanity -- and suggests that it's time to take this danger seriously.
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