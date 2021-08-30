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Graphene oxide and unknown moving elements found in Chiromas vaccination vial
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300 views • August 30, 2021
Those sparkles inside they say is for sure graphene and they move by themselves.. Im not sure if they move alone or with the frequencies that are passing through the slide.. ie radio or 5g etc
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