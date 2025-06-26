BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Steven Greer: Gatekeeper or Guide? The Abduction Paradox
Brian Ruhe
Brian Ruhe
129 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
60 views • 16 hours ago

For decades, Dr. Steven Greer has been a central figure in UFO disclosure. Through the Disclosure Project, he has brought forth whistleblowers, documents, and testimony about UFOs and covert government programs. Yet when it comes to abductions and direct contact, Greer delivers a puzzling message. According to him, abductions aren’t conducted by aliens at all, but by covert ‘black ops’ using artificially created PLFs — Programmable Life Forms. Meanwhile, he promotes the idea that contact can only be reliably achieved through CE5 protocols.


But why this paradox? Why downplay or discredit the countless stories of direct contact that researchers have amassed over the years? These questions deserve closer examination — because the answer may hold the key to understanding the nature of UFO disclosure itself.


This is a blog on my website at https://www.brianruhe.ca/is-steven-greer-gatekeeping-ufo-disclosure-abductions-the-wilson-davis-notes-and-the-bigger-picture/


And I referred to this updated blog at https://www.brianruhe.ca/brian-ruhes-e-t-hypothesis-and-sources-2/


I used Chat GPT Plus for this video.


Join our Meetup and be in our Zoom videos. https://www.meetup.com/preparing-for-alien-contact

Our Univesity Galacticus website is https://universitygalacticus.org/

Please do download any of my videos and copy them to your own channels to spread the word.

Playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/ or click on "Click here for Playlists" and scroll down.


Donate: http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/

Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe


My website: http://www.brianruhe.ca

https://www.facebook.com/brian.ruhe.353

https://twitter.com/BrianRuhe

https://vk.com/brianruhe


MP3 audios and video at: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brianruhe

Flickr: https://www.flickr.com/photos/194226686@N07

https://www.instagram.com/brianaruhe/


My three books are available at Amazon.

https://www.amazon.com/s?k=brian+ruhe&crid=1ZU2U0DOIY0QG&sprefix=%2Caps%2C101&ref=nb_sb_ss_recent_1_0_recent



Keywords
steven greerufosgreergatekeeperalien abduction
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy