© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
STUNNING! Bystander films the faking of the Boulder Shooting (t/h to David Zublick) A bystander (who happens to be a journalist) filmed the staging of the Boulder shooting. There are fake bodies and the SWAT team is already there BEFORE THE SHOOTING HAS BEGUN. They are more concerned to get him out of the way (because he is blowing their cover) than they are responding to the shooting (because they know its fake but he's real). They are not even from the right county!