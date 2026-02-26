The Censorship Industrial Complex Exposed, an interview with Ty Bollinger

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This isn’t random moderation—it’s a machine. The “censorship industrial complex” connects Big Tech, NGOs, and government power. Platforms silence. Narratives align. Discovery in court could expose it all. The stakes? Nothing less than constitutional freedom. Watch Censored and decide for yourself.
