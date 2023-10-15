14. DERO Course: Dero Accounts

GTWY Academy Presents "DERO and DVM-BASIC: The Complete Developer's Guide"
https://dero.io
Notes:
At 22:50, the drawing is wrong! On the left-hand side of the Transaction rectangle, the Unspent Transaction Output(s) (UTXO(s)), which could be one (1) or many (n), come(s) together into one input: the input of the transaction in order to make up for the amount of that transaction. The outcome of the transaction, on the right-hand side of the Transaction rectangle, is one (1) or many (n) output(s). I apologize for that mistake.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.