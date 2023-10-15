Create New Account
14. DERO Course: Dero Accounts
GTWY Academy
Published 17 hours ago

GTWY Academy Presents "DERO and DVM-BASIC: The Complete Developer's Guide"


https://dero.io

Notes:
At 22:50, the drawing is wrong! On the left-hand side of the Transaction rectangle, the Unspent Transaction Output(s) (UTXO(s)), which could be one (1) or many (n), come(s) together into one input: the input of the transaction in order to make up for the amount of that transaction. The outcome of the transaction, on the right-hand side of the Transaction rectangle, is one (1) or many (n) output(s). I apologize for that mistake.

Keywords
blockchainprivacysurvivalmoneyethereumlinuxsecuritycourseguideapplicationplatformdecentralizedanonymitybasicencryptioncryptosmonerowalletdappcodingsmart contractderosdappdvmdvm-basic

