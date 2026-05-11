Modern-Day Christianity Has Become The Lukewarm Laodicean Church-NTEB-MAY 11 2026

The modern Christian church has not merely drifted, it has fallen. It has not simply updated its methods, it’s abandoned its message. The church that once stood on the street corner and thundered, “Jesus Christ Is The Answer!” has now become a religious focus group asking the world, “What’s the question?” That is not progress, that’s apostasy. The Bible says there would be a falling away before the time of the end, and we are watching it unfold in real time with pastors leading prayer over a golden statue of Donald Trump. “Let no man deceive you by any means: for that day shall not come, except there come a falling away first,” 2 Thessalonians 2:3 (KJB) “As many as I love, I rebuke and chasten: be zealous therefore, and repent. Behold, I stand at the door, and knock: if any man hear my voice, and open the door, I will come in to him, and will sup with him, and he with me.” Revelation 3:19,20 (KJB) On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, Paul did not warn that the last days would be marked by empty church buildings only. He warned of something far more deceptive: churches full of people, full of activity, full of money, full of programs, full of branding, full of music, full of “community,” and yet void of Bible truth. That is the true horror of Laodicea. It doesn’t look dead to the world, it looks successful. The Laodicean Church in Revelation 3 is not poor in money, it’s poor in truth. It is not naked in fashion, it’s naked in righteousness. It is not blind in technology, it’s blind in doctrine. It doesn’t lack confidence, it lacks Christ, JESUS Christ. The last days church has no need of the King James Bible because it has a hundred modern, and differing, translations. It has no need of preaching because it has TED Talk sermonettes. It has no need of hymns because it has worship bands and fog machines. It has no need of repentance because it has therapy. It has no need of doctrine because it has “conversation”, “sharing your feelings” and “coping classes”. It has no need of biblical separation because it wants cultural relevance. It has no need of prophecy because it has purpose-driven optimism. We need more negative preaching. It has no need of the old paths because it has market research. But worst of all, it has no need of Jesus Christ standing in the midst, because it has built a church system where He is outside the door, knocking to get back in. Today you show you, in no uncertain terms, the unimaginable depth of the falling away, and the chaotic condition of the last days and lukewarm Laodicean Church.