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EVIDENCE FOR THE TIMING OF THE RAPTURE!
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81 views • November 15, 2021
The REEL TRUTH behind 1 Corinthians 15:51-52. If there are 7 trumpets during the Tribulation period and the rapture is at the last trumpet, it doesn't take a degree from Harvard or Cambridge to work out when this is... if we WANT to see this.
Check out some powerful videos on my channel, A Voice in the Desert: https://bit.ly/Voice-in-the-Desert
Check out some powerful videos on my channel, A Voice in the Desert: https://bit.ly/Voice-in-the-Desert
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