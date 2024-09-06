The Book of Daniel - Chapter 11b

Antiochus Epiphanes' rise to power through vile means (v21-24)

Antiochus' 1st attack on Egypt and dealings with Ptolemy VI (v25-28)

Antiochus' 2nd attack on Egpyt and humiliation by Rome (v29-30)

Antiochus' persecution of the Hebrews and setting up the Abomination of Desolation (v31-32)

The Abomination is not a swine being sacrificed, but rather a Statue of Zeus built on top of the Altar of Burnt Offering in the Jewish Temple, which brings Desolation