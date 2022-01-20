Tucker Carlson: MASSIVE PROTESTS Against Vaccine Mandates Across Europe

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We've had this digital covid pass in place in Europe which is basically a QR code on your phone that grants you access to everyday life.. completely bound to your vax status.
This will not stay just linked to your vaccination status. This will encompass taxes, medical records, bank information... this is the beginning phases of a social credit system.
We are literally turning into China."