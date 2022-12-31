Happy New Year from Russian Archangels of Spetsnaz - Our Enemies were Not Behaving Well, so I Brought Them some Special Gifts & Now My Helper Will Deliver it to Them. 123122

Dear friends Happy New Year from Archangels of Spetsnaz:
I came from the North Pole to congratulate you with the New 2023 Year. I wish you happiness, goodness, many smiles, all the best things. The Victory will be ours.
Well, our enemies were not behaving well, so I brought them some special gift and now my helper will deliver it to them.
333!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.