Happy New Year from Russian Archangels of Spetsnaz - Our Enemies were Not Behaving Well, so I Brought Them some Special Gifts & Now My Helper Will Deliver it to Them. 123122
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published Yesterday |

Dear friends Happy New Year from Archangels of Spetsnaz:

I came from the North Pole to congratulate you with the New 2023 Year. I wish you happiness, goodness, many smiles, all the best things. The Victory will be ours.

Well, our enemies were not behaving well, so I brought them some special gift and now my helper will deliver it to them.


333!

russiaukrainesmo

