2 Warnings All will see Just Before Russia Attacks America 07/29/2026

Today Pastor Stan shares Prophecies that is confirmed by more than two or three witnesses. Many of God’s Prophets has seen Comets hitting the earth, violent riots, and more. Today we focus on “The Big Rock will come from the Throne of God to Begin the End of Time”

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