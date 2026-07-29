2 Warnings All will see Just Before Russia Attacks America 07/29/2026

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Today Pastor Stan shares Prophecies that is confirmed by more than two or three witnesses. Many of God’s Prophets has seen Comets hitting the earth, violent riots, and more. Today we focus on “The Big Rock will come from the Throne of God to Begin the End of Time”
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00:00Three Comets Vision
03:52Nuclear War
09:45Meteor Hit Puerto Rico
12:13Great Ball of Fire
18:35Catastrophe
20:43Asteroid hits Atlantic Ocean
22:10Apophis