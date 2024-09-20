Trump Assassination Attempt Anomalies

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This video contradicts the official report that it took the Secret Service 15 seconds after the shooter's first shot to take him out. It also shows there was not a 4 second delay until the shooter's next round of shots as he was taken out immediately. Finally, it shows that the Secret Service counter-snipers had the shooter in their sites while President Trump was still speaking and before the shooter fired his first shot.