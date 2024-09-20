BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Trump Assassination Attempt Anomalies
Vaccine Probe
80 views • 7 months ago

This video contradicts the official report that it took the Secret Service 15 seconds after the shooter's first shot to take him out. It also shows there was not a 4 second delay until the shooter's next round of shots as he was taken out immediately. Finally, it shows that the Secret Service counter-snipers had the shooter in their sites while President Trump was still speaking and before the shooter fired his first shot.

trump assassination attemptpresident trump assassination attemptsecret service report
