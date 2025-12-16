Starmer's 'sensible reform' makes FARMERS consider SUICIDE to avoid Labour’s farm tax

💬 "We're in a situation now where elderly farmers or farmers with terminal diagnosis are in a position whereby if they DIE BEFORE April, their farm will pass to the next generation with NO TAX implications. But if they DIE AFTER, the potential of their family farm being completely UNVIABLE. Can you see how farmers can feel that this government hasn't necessarily treated them the way that they expect to be treated as working people?" Labour MP Cat Smith confronted PM Keir Starmer.

Pressed again on whether anyone should feel “better off dying between now and next April,” Starmer replied:

💬 “No, of course. But governments have to bring about SENSIBLE REFORM.”

That “reform,” The Daily Mail reported, will see farm landowners face inheritance tax of up to 20%, with Treasury expecting to raise £500 million a year. Critics note most of the money will come from farmers over 75.



