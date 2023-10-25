Create New Account
WW3 Fuse Has Been Lit - End Time Bible Prophecies Being Fulfilled Before Our Eyes
The Appearance
Published Wednesday

MAILBAG SHOW 10.24.2023


LINKS TO STORIES DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW...


U.S. POSITIONS 12,000 SAILORS OFF ISRAEL

https://asia.nikkei.com/Politics/Israel-Hamas-war/U.S.-positions-12-000-sailors-off-Israel-with-second-carrier


STATEMENT FROM SECRETARY OF DEFENSE

https://www.defense.gov/News/Releases/Release/Article/3564874/statement-from-secretary-of-defense-lloyd-j-austin-iii-on-steps-to-increase-for/


CHINESE WARSHIPS PRESENT IN MIDDLE EAST

https://www.scmp.com/news/china/military/article/3238536/6-chinese-warships-present-middle-east-over-past-week


ISRAEL ATTACK AGAINST IRAN HEZBOLLAH JOINS WAR AGAINST HAMAS

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12657495/Israel-attack-against-Iran-Hezbollah-joins-war-Hamas.html


FEDS WARN THAT HEZBOLLAH COULD BE CROSSING SOUTHERN BORDER

https://dailycallernewsfoundation.org/2023/10/22/exclusive-feds-warn-that-hamas-hezbollah-could-be-crossing-southern-border/


Augusto's Websites...

http://theappearance.com

http://theappearance.net


Augusto on iTunes...

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast//id1123053712?mt=2


Augusto on MediaFire...

https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance


Augusto on Rumble...

https://rumble.com/user/theappearance


Augusto on Bitchute...

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3e7XTvJdQwQM/


Last 4 Mailbag/End Time News Report Shows * Videos With Captions...

http://www.yourauthorityinchrist.net/AP-Shows-Video/


Contact Info:


Augusto Perez

POB 465

Live Oak, FL 32064


Larry Taylor

Blog: http://larrywtaylor.org

POB 317

Talihina, OK 74571-0317


Chuck Wilson

Email: [email protected]

